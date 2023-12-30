Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.75

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $36.17. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 778,709 shares changing hands.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 824,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,901,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

