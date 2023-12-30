Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 6,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and Central America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.