Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Up 0.1%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 48 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

