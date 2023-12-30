Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.