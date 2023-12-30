Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

