ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.15. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 846,553 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLRO

ClearOne Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.