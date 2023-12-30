ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.