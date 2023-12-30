Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.69%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

