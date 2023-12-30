Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

CTSH opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

