Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

