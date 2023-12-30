Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.94

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 19979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at $144,531,933.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,218 shares of company stock worth $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

