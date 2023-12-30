Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,065.76

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,065.76 ($26.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,147.07 ($27.28). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,144 ($27.24), with a volume of 1,224,084 shares traded.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.22) to GBX 2,350 ($29.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Goodbody initiated coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.94) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,140 ($27.19).

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,861.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,077.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 28.10 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,733.33%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.60), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,998.60). In other news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.60), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,998.60). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.05), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,081.96). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,040 shares of company stock worth $173,286,130. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

