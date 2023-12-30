Conflux Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Conflux has a market cap of $645.75 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,956,383,044 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,393,545 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,956,308,829.37 with 3,556,308,820.69 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18430788 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $31,306,114.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

