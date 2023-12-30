Contrasting Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 5.73% 79.49% 8.23% Meritage Hospitality Group 0.57% 3.17% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 9 3 0 2.25 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $26.90, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Meritage Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.42 billion 0.55 $101.91 million $2.69 10.46 Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.20 $8.48 million $0.12 162.51

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.