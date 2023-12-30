Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPA. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.14.

Copa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Copa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in Copa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

