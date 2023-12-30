CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Trading Down 1.9%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.10. 24,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 34,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

CoreCard Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.62.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoreCard

CoreCard Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CoreCard by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCard by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

