CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Trading Down 1.9%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.10. 24,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 34,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.62.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
