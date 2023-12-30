Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.86 or 0.00025687 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $174.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00093928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 380,900,896 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

