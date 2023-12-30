Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $660.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $602.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.26. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

