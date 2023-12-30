Country Club Bank GFN Buys 173 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $174.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

