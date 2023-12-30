Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 51,122 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 501,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

