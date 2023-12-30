Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $400.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.