Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

