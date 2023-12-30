Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

