Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CAH stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

