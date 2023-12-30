Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

