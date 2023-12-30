Country Club Bank GFN Has $653,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 109.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

