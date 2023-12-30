Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 154,624 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

