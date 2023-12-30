Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,186 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

