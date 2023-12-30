Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $189.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

