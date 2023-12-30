Covenant Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $350.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.29. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.