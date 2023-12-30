Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

