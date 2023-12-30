Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.3 %

TTWO opened at $160.95 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.97 and a 1-year high of $164.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

