Covenant Partners LLC Sells 134 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

TDY opened at $446.29 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

