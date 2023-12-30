Covenant Partners LLC Sells 3,423 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
