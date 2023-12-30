Covenant Partners LLC Takes $811,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $410.71 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.46. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

