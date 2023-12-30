Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Atlassian accounts for about 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,522 shares of company stock valued at $66,767,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $237.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

