Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $9.90 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00092992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00025527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.