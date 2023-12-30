CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $255.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

