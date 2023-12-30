Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

