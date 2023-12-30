CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,712,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

