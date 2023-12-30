Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 561.3% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Stock Up 1.4 %

CULP stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

