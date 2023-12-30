Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

CPIX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

