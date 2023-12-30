Custos Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Custos Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,597 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

