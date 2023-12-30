Custos Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 381,149 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

