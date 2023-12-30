Custos Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for 6.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 161,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

