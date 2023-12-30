Custos Family Office LLC Invests $364,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. General Motors accounts for 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 25.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.92. 14,127,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

