Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 1.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,672,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,876,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Cybin Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Cybin Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cybin by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cybin by 926.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.