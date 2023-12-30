Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 1.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,672,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,876,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
