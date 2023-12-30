Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

