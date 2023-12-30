Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $28,500.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $20,820.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $14,040.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 461,142 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CTKB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

