Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daseke from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Quarry LP increased its stake in Daseke by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

